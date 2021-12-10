McCrory faces Fordyce Friday in 2A State Championship
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - The high school football season ends this weekend.
McCrory is in the state finals for the first time in 6 years. The 12-1 Jaguars will face 10-3 Fordyce. Chris Kennon led McCrory to a state title in 2015.
The Jaguars head coach met the media this week in a zoom press conference.
McCrory faces Fordyce Friday night at 7pm at War Memorial Stadium.
State Finals Weekend - War Memorial Stadium
Friday 7:00pm: McCrory vs. Fordyce (2A)
Saturday 12:00pm: Harding Acad. vs. Prescott (3A)
Saturday 6:30pm: Shiloh Christian vs. Robinson (4A)
- All games televised on Arkansas PBS
