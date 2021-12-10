Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

McCrory faces Fordyce Friday in 2A State Championship

Jaguars beat Poyen Friday to advance to 2A State Championship Game.
Jaguars beat Poyen Friday to advance to 2A State Championship Game.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - The high school football season ends this weekend.

McCrory is in the state finals for the first time in 6 years. The 12-1 Jaguars will face 10-3 Fordyce. Chris Kennon led McCrory to a state title in 2015.

The Jaguars head coach met the media this week in a zoom press conference.

McCrory faces Fordyce Friday night at 7pm at War Memorial Stadium.

State Finals Weekend - War Memorial Stadium

Friday 7:00pm: McCrory vs. Fordyce (2A)

Saturday 12:00pm: Harding Acad. vs. Prescott (3A)

Saturday 6:30pm: Shiloh Christian vs. Robinson (4A)

- All games televised on Arkansas PBS

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families

Latest News

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/7/21)
Cavewomen beat Newport in 3A-2 tilt
Cave City girls beat Newport in 3A-2 tilt
Blazers beat Trumann in 4A-3 basketball opener
Valley View boys beat Trumann in 4A-3 opener
Greyhounds beat Cave City in 3A-2 tilt
Newport boys beat Cave City in 3A-2 tilt