McCrory faces Fordyce Friday in 2A State Championship

MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - The high school football season ends this weekend.

McCrory is in the state finals for the first time in 6 years. The 12-1 Jaguars will face 10-3 Fordyce. Chris Kennon led McCrory to a state title in 2015.

The Jaguars head coach met the media this week in a zoom press conference.

McCrory faces Fordyce Friday night at 7pm at War Memorial Stadium.

State Finals Weekend - War Memorial Stadium

Friday 7:00pm: McCrory vs. Fordyce (2A)

Saturday 12:00pm: Harding Acad. vs. Prescott (3A)

Saturday 6:30pm: Shiloh Christian vs. Robinson (4A)

- All games televised on Arkansas PBS

