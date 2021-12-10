Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill.(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

His family told Rolling Stone in a statement that he had died of natural causes at his home and surrounded by family.

Nesmith was in his early 20s when he joined the show “The Monkees,” a Beatles-inspired comedy series about four members of a hit rock band. Sporting a green wool cap, he played “the quiet Monkee” alongside co-stars Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork.

The band would go on to genuine musical success, with several hit albums.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A man was sentenced Thursday to 46 years in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree...
Mississippi County man sentenced to 46 years for murder

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden delivers closing remarks, to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility