Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.
The quake occurred at 6:13 a.m. Dec. 10 and was centered about 13.5 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff.
The USGS reported the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.5 and a depth of 8.5 miles.
No one reported feeling it.
