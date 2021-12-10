Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.

The quake occurred at 6:13 a.m. Dec. 10 and was centered about 13.5 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff.

The USGS reported the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.5 and a depth of 8.5 miles.

No one reported feeling it.

Did you know that the Region 8 Weather app tracks earthquakes? Click here to download it and our news app.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Fire truck
Area firefighters respond to death of fire chief

Latest News

Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (12/10)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (12/10)
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (12/9/21)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (12/9/21)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (12/9)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (12/9)