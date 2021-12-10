Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.

The quake occurred at 6:13 a.m. Dec. 10 and was centered about 13.5 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff.

The USGS reported the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.5 and a depth of 8.5 miles.

No one reported feeling it.

Did you know that the Region 8 Weather app tracks earthquakes? Click here to download it and our news app.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.