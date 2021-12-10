Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mississippi County man sentenced to 46 years for murder

A man was sentenced Thursday to 46 years in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree...
A man was sentenced Thursday to 46 years in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 9, to 46 years in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree murder charge.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Dennis Davis Jr., 19, of Mississippi County was found guilty after a three-day trial at the Burdette courthouse.

Davis was on trial this week for the Aug. 2020 murder of Demetrius Crawley Jr.

Osceola police went to the 500 block of South Main Street after getting a call about the shooting. Crawley was found with gunshot wounds.

Crawley Jr. was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

“Video surveillance showed that Davis and three other men waited outside a residence in a car,” Chrestman said. “And when Crawley left the house, Davis and an accomplice exited the vehicle and shot Crawley.”

Chrestman said prosecutors and police helped to make the case happen.

“This is the second shooting case that Osceola prosecutors have tried since jury trials resumed, and this is the second guilty verdict. (Prosecutors Dustin H.) Jones and (Jeremy) Thomas are dedicated prosecutors, and their hard work continues to prove that Osceola will not tolerate gun violence,” Chrestman said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families

Latest News

Jaguars prepare for 2A finals
McCrory faces Fordyce Friday in 2A State Championship
25 pts Wednesday in Arkansas State win
Desi Sills reflects after dropping career high
Housing disparity gap widens to 30%
Housing disparity gap widens to 30%
Housing disparity gap in Arkansas sits at 26.3% just below the national gap
Housing disparity gap widens to 30%, one Jonesboro realtor says