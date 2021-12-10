Energy Alert
Report: Arkansas State hires Marquase Lovings as RBs coach

AStateNation was first to report that Marquase Lovings would be the new Arkansas State running backs coach.
AStateNation was first to report that Marquase Lovings would be the new Arkansas State running backs coach.(Source: Nicholls Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It looks like Butch Jones has filled a vacancy on his Arkansas State coaching staff.

AStateNation was first to report that Marquase Lovings will be the new running backs coach. He spent the 2021 season at Nicholls State as the defensive line coach. Lovings was the interim head coach for Austin Peay in the fall of 2020.

The move means Lovings returns to the Sun Belt. He served as Louisiana RBs coach from 2011-2016, tutoring All-Sun Belt standouts Elijah McGuire and Alonzo Harris. UL averaged 204 rushing yards per game in 2013, 225 in 2014.

