Weather Alert: Severe storms, tornadoes expected overnight

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri overnight Friday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said the storms should develop late in the evening with supercells expected to form as early as 6-7 p.m.

Nothing has changed with the forecast, it's the confidence that continues to grow. Hot spot of severe weather from NEA/Southeast Missouri up the Ohio River expected this evening and overnight. Have a way to get warnings, stay aware. #arwx pic.twitter.com/gh4rGH6lp1 — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) December 10, 2021

“Storms won’t start developing until later this evening, giving the atmosphere plenty of time to become unstable,” Holder said Friday morning. “Temperatures and humidity continue to rise, and any sun will only help the environment support severe weather.”

Let's have a little chat this morning. We have a significant threat for severe weather tonight for All of Region 8. All threats of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes. A couple of tornadoes could be strong.



1/? — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) December 10, 2021

He added that strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible with any storm that develops.

A squall line or more supercells will push through after midnight, bringing another round of damaging winds and tornadoes between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri overnight Friday. (KAIT-TV)

Due to the timing of the storms, when most people will be asleep, Holder urged those living in the area to have a way to get weather alerts.

“It’s very important to have a way to get warnings while you’re asleep,” he said.

Severe weather is likely tonight. The threat lasts until early tomorrow morning. Make sure you have a way to get warnings while you sleep. Make sure it will wake you up! If needed, set up a plan for someone to call and wake you up. Take this seriously. #arwx #mowx #tnwx — ʀʏ🎄ɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) December 10, 2021

SAFE ROOMS:

Newport: The safe room on Pecan Street will be open to the public. The safe room on Pecan Street will be open to the public.

REGION 8 NEWS STORMTEAM:

The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.