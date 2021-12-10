Energy Alert
Weather Alert: Severe storms, tornadoes expected overnight

Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast...
Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri overnight Friday.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri overnight Friday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said the storms should develop late in the evening with supercells expected to form as early as 6-7 p.m.

“Storms won’t start developing until later this evening, giving the atmosphere plenty of time to become unstable,” Holder said Friday morning. “Temperatures and humidity continue to rise, and any sun will only help the environment support severe weather.”

He added that strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible with any storm that develops.

A squall line or more supercells will push through after midnight, bringing another round of damaging winds and tornadoes between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Due to the timing of the storms, when most people will be asleep, Holder urged those living in the area to have a way to get weather alerts.

“It’s very important to have a way to get warnings while you’re asleep,” he said.

SAFE ROOMS:

  • Newport: The safe room on Pecan Street will be open to the public.

