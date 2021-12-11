10 Arkansas basketball faces Oklahoma Saturday in Tulsa

The 10th/12th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to Tulsa’s BOK Center to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday (Dec. 11). Tip-off is set for 12:30 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Border rivals Arkansas and Oklahoma will play the first of a multi-year series at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Oklahoma will serve as the home team this year, but the BOK Center sold tickets with the intention of having half the arena dedicated to the Razorbacks and the other half to the Sooners. The game presentation will also be neutral, much like an NCAA Tournament game.

The BOK Center is almost the midway point between Arkansas (116 miles) and Oklahoma (125 miles) campuses.

The Arkansas and Oklahoma series includes 28 games dating back to the 1938-39 season. Arkansas owns a 16-12 advantage in the series, including a 5-0 record when the teams play on a neutral court. The teams have never met in Tulsa.

Arkansas is just 10-18 in games played in Tulsa but has not played in the city since facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Dec. 30, 2003, an 81-74 Razorback win.

Dating back to last season, Arkansas has won 17 straight regular-season games and 20 of the last 21. The lone loss was a four-point setback at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30, 2021. The last time Arkansas won at least 17 straight in the regular season was during the 1990-91 campaign. The school record for consecutive regular-season wins is 31 from Jan. 17, 1977, to Jan. 12, 1978.

Arkansas dominated the glass versus Charlotte, winning the rebound battle 41-21. Arkansas held Charlotte without an offensive rebound in the first half and just four for the game. Overall, Charlotte had just four offensive boards, 17 defensive and 21 total. All three are the fewest by an opponent in the Musselman era. Arkansas opponents have only managed 59 total offensive rebounds this season and the Razorbacks lead the SEC in defensive rebounding percentage, grabbing 81.2% of the available caroms on the defensive end.

