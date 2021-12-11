Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2A State Championship game between Fordyce and McCrory postponed

By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2A State Championship game, scheduled for Friday, December 10 between McCrory and Fordyce, has been postponed to Sunday, December 12 at 2:30 p.m. due to lightning.

Both teams took the field at War Memorial Stadium around 5:30 p.m. Friday after showers hit the Little Rock area. Shortly after the teams returned to their locker rooms, a lightning delay was issued.

The game was officially postponed at around 7:45 p.m.

Parking for Sunday’s game will be free, and tickets that were purchased for Friday’s game will still be honored.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
$500,000 bond set for armed robbery suspect
Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast...
Tornado Warning: State of emergency issued for Monette area
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a...
Child airlifted to hospital following fatal crash
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department

Latest News

Jaguars beat Poyen Friday to advance to 2A State Championship Game.
Weather postpones 2A State Championship until Sunday
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/9/21)
Lady Rams win Thursday in First National Bank Shootout
First National Bank Shootout: Paragould girls beat Brookland
Lady Pioneers win at First National Bank Shootout
First National Bank Shootout: Batesville girls beat GCT