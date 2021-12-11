2A State Championship game between Fordyce and McCrory postponed
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2A State Championship game, scheduled for Friday, December 10 between McCrory and Fordyce, has been postponed to Sunday, December 12 at 2:30 p.m. due to lightning.
Both teams took the field at War Memorial Stadium around 5:30 p.m. Friday after showers hit the Little Rock area. Shortly after the teams returned to their locker rooms, a lightning delay was issued.
The game was officially postponed at around 7:45 p.m.
Parking for Sunday’s game will be free, and tickets that were purchased for Friday’s game will still be honored.
