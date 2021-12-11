2A State Championship game between Fordyce and McCrory postponed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2A State Championship game, scheduled for Friday, December 10 between McCrory and Fordyce, has been postponed to Sunday, December 12 at 2:30 p.m. due to lightning.

Due to the continued severe weather in Little Rock, tonight’s game has been postponed to Sunday at 2:30 pm. Parking will be free and tickets purchased for tonight's game will be honored Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6KSP1il5G6 — AAA (@ArkActAssn) December 11, 2021

Both teams took the field at War Memorial Stadium around 5:30 p.m. Friday after showers hit the Little Rock area. Shortly after the teams returned to their locker rooms, a lightning delay was issued.

The game was officially postponed at around 7:45 p.m.

BREAKING: The 2A State Championship Game between Fordyce & McCrory has been postponed until 2:30 Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/URsdfbm2yw — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) December 11, 2021

Parking for Sunday’s game will be free, and tickets that were purchased for Friday’s game will still be honored.

