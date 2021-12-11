Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball plays road game Saturday at Mississippi Valley State

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A-State continues a three game road swing Saturday at Mississippi Valley State. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and the game can be viewed on YouTube (search for MVSU Sports Network Basketball) and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship sta- tion 107.9 KFIN.

» A-State is 41-16 since the 2017-18 season be- gan when scoring 75 or more points and have won 11-straight games when reaching 75 points.

» The Red Wolves are 20-3, 4-0 this season, in the last 23 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting.

» Marquis Eaton became the 6th Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to have at least 1,400 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career.

» Desi Sills ranks 4th in the Sun Belt in scoring at 15.9 points per game. Norchad Omier ranks 2nnd in the Sun Belt in rebounding at 9.5 re- bounds per game. Caleb Fields ranks 2nd in the league in assists at 4.6 assists per game. Marquis Eaton leads the Sun Belt in free-throw percentage at 92 percent (23-25).

» Marquis Eaton is 53 points away from Maurice Miller (1946-50) for 8th on the all-time scoring list in program history.

» A-State is among five teams that can lay claim to having two players with 200 or more assists over the last two-plus seasons.

» Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 56-71 (.441).

SERIES HISTORY: MVSU

» A-State and Mississippi Valley State tangle for the first time since 2009.

» A-State leads the series 11-4 and is 4-2 in six previous meetings in Itta Bena.

» The two teams squared off in Greenville, Miss., for the last meeting with the Red Wolves coming away with a 71-64 victory.

» The Red Wolves carry a 32-8 mark against SWAC schools and Saturday’s game concludes back-to-back games against a SWAC opponent.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

