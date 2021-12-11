Energy Alert
EF-1 tornado hits Jackson County town

Jackson County town hit hard when storms moved through Friday night
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) - Several communities across Northeast Arkansas were hit by tornadoes Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service, Diaz was one of those towns.

The NWS confirmed the town was hit by an EF-1 tornado at 8:06 p.m. and only lasted for one minute. However, the storm caused extensive damage throughout the town.

Yvonne Phillips is a resident at the White River Apartments in Diaz, where the tornado first touched down. She was thankful Saturday morning.

“Here in Diaz, we didn’t have death, loss, anything like that. It just blew off a roof here and it’s laying over there. I feel so blessed. And everyone around me also feels blessed,” she said.

The storm then moved east toward George Kell Park, where it uprooted several trees and caused damage to buildings.

A homeowner that lives just feet away from the park -- who asked to stay anonymous -- described the scene.

“All I heard was ‘Boom! Boom! Boom!’, and then she was gone,” he said.

He said the storm came and went so fast, he didn’t even realize what happened. He didn’t expect to see damage in his yard, but when he walked outside, he found multiple downed trees and damage to his porch and roof.

Thankfully, no trees landed on his home, and his dog was safe outside in a pen.

There was also damage to buildings in Newport and Tupelo, though Diaz is the only town with a confirmed tornado.

So far, there have been no injuries or deaths reported in the county.

