Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Legendery Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. His son asked for prayers for Fernández, who has been in poor health for months.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vicente Fernández Jr., son of legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández, said that his father is in “critical condition.”

The son denied rumors that his father had passed away.

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer is admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández said that his father “is delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The younger Fernández called rumors about his father passing “a total lie.”

The singer has been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer. He had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, facing a charge of...
Man accused of raping girl multiple times
An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a...
Child airlifted to hospital following fatal crash
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Craighead/Poinsett County line, according to...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.
Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri

Latest News

A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
In storm’s aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to...
Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states