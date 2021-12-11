Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado

The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky, which could set the record for longest-tracked tornado in U.S. history
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms erupted across the Central and Southern United States Friday into Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction for many areas.

One storm, in particular, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history.

One tornado, being called the “Quad-State Tornado” ripped across four states in four hours (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky), slamming communities such as Monette, Arkansas, and Mayfield, Kentucky -- two of the hardest hit towns.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called Friday night “one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history.”

The tornado that devastated these areas was produced by a parent thunderstorm that traveled more than 200 miles across four states over the course of four hours.

The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from...
The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky, which could set the record for longest tornado in U.S. history(NWS Little Rock)

The National Weather Service will perform the official tornado survey to confirm if it was a continuous tornado or several tornadoes produced by the same storm.

If confirmed as one single and continuous tornado, it will set the record for the longest “long-track” tornado in U.S. History.

The longest on record currently is the “Tri-State” tornado from March 1925, which tracked 219 miles across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

Path of the Tri-State Tornado of 1925, a massive storm that traveled through three states on...
Path of the Tri-State Tornado of 1925, a massive storm that traveled through three states on March 18, 1925, covering 219 miles (352 km) in about 3.5 hours. With winds of about 300 miles (480 km) per hour, the storm completely leveled farms and towns in its path, injuring more than 2,000 individuals and claiming 695 lives.(Kenny Chmielewski | Encyclopædia Britannica, Inc)

The size, speed and path of Friday’s long-track tornado will be determined in the coming days. And it likely will be studied for decades, just like the the Tri-State tornado.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A tornado was reported Friday evening in the Monette area.
Emergency declared in aftermath of tornadoes
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, facing a charge of...
Man accused of raping girl multiple times
An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a...
Child airlifted to hospital following fatal crash
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Craighead/Poinsett County line, according to...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.
Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri

Latest News

A tornado was reported Friday evening in the Monette area.
Emergency declared in aftermath of tornadoes
Arkansas Governor declares a state of emergency after Friday night storms
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
'The damage here is indescribable': Officials evaluate destruction left behind by overnight storms