Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene near Rives after two tornados reportedly touched down on Friday night, December 10.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, numerous homes were destroyed and there are reports of entrapment.

Other parts of the Heartland saw heavy damage including Mayfield and western Tennessee.

