Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - Strong storms and possible tornadoes damaged parts of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and western Tenn. on Friday night, December 10.

The storms were particular dangerous due to it being after dark.

All of the Heartland was under a tornado watch until 5 a.m.

Reported damage

Three people died overnight after two separate tornadoes in Obion and Lake counties, according to the Obion County Emergency Management director.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to damage in multiple western Kentucky counties.

Governor JB Pritzker has activated the state emergency operations center to respond to and monitor severe weather throughout Illinois.

The roof collapsed on an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt, but one person was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported damage and entrapments in the Rives area of Dunklin County, Mo. Crews were on scene to help.

In Monette, Ark., one person died and multiple others were injured when storms damaged a nursing home. Reportedly, at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home Friday, but were rescued.

For information on power outages, please check our updated story on outages in the area.

