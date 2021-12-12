10 Arkansas basketball falls to Oklahoma for first loss of season

TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - Elijah Harkless scored 21 points and Oklahoma handed No. 12 Arkansas its first loss of the season, frustrating the Razorbacks’ coach and top shooters in an 88-66 romp Saturday.

Playing at a neutral site less than two hours from both schools, Oklahoma (8-2) rushed to a 13-0 lead in the first 4:37, helped by two 3-pointers and a drive by Harkless.

Arkansas (9-1) never caught up and coach Eric Musselman was assessed two technical fouls and ejected with 3:30 to play. He was restrained by his assistant coaches while arguing with an official, and Jordan Goldwire hit four free throws that made it 76-57.

JD Notae, who had been leading the Razorbacks with nearly 19 points a game, was held to 13 on 3-for-14 shooting.

Davonte Davis scored a career-high 26 for Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.