Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

#10 Arkansas basketball falls to Oklahoma for first loss of season

Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) drives around Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) in the first half of...
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) drives around Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - Elijah Harkless scored 21 points and Oklahoma handed No. 12 Arkansas its first loss of the season, frustrating the Razorbacks’ coach and top shooters in an 88-66 romp Saturday.

Playing at a neutral site less than two hours from both schools, Oklahoma (8-2) rushed to a 13-0 lead in the first 4:37, helped by two 3-pointers and a drive by Harkless.

Arkansas (9-1) never caught up and coach Eric Musselman was assessed two technical fouls and ejected with 3:30 to play. He was restrained by his assistant coaches while arguing with an official, and Jordan Goldwire hit four free throws that made it 76-57.

JD Notae, who had been leading the Razorbacks with nearly 19 points a game, was held to 13 on 3-for-14 shooting.

Davonte Davis scored a career-high 26 for Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, facing a charge of...
Man accused of raping girl multiple times
An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a...
Child airlifted to hospital following fatal crash
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Craighead/Poinsett County line, according to...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.
Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri

Latest News

Arkansas State basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Marquis Eaton, Desi Sills after 12/11/21 win at MVSU
Marquise Eaton had 18 points Saturday as Arkansas State beat Mississippi Valley State 82-77.
Eaton has 18 pts, Arkansas State beats Mississippi Valley State to move to 7-2
Arkansas State men’s basketball plays road game Saturday at Mississippi Valley State
Arkansas Razorbacks
#10 Arkansas basketball faces Oklahoma Saturday in Tulsa