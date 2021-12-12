Energy Alert
Caruthersville School District closed after teacher’s home hit by reported tornado

The Caruthersville School district will be closed Monday, December 13.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville School District said they will be closed on Monday, December 13.

In a social media post, school leaders said they are asking the community to keep kindergarten teacher Megan Rackley Family in their thoughts and prayers after their home was hit by a reported tornado.

Additional information will be given later.

According to the school district administrative, secretarial and maintenance staff will still need to report to work on Monday.

Some in the community are holding a vigil for the Rackley family on Sunday.

The vigil will be held at the river front in Caruthersville, at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

