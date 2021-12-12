Eaton has 18 pts, Arkansas State beats Mississippi Valley State to move to 7-2

Marquis Eaton poured in a team-high 18 points – 16 in the second half – to propel the Arkansas State men’s basketball team past Mississippi Valley State 82-77 Saturday at the Harrison HPER Complex.

Eaton was one of four players to score 10 or more on the day for the Red Wolves (7-2), going 5 of 9 from the floor (2-3 from 3-point range) and a perfect 6 of 6 at the foul line. He helped A-State shoot 55.6 percent (25-45) from the field and 73.7 percent at the charity stripe (28-38).

Norchad Omier registered another double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds in 25 minutes, including a pair of blocked shots. Desi Sills dropped 17 points while Keyon Wesley scored 10 with 6 boards. Lazar Grbovic saw 11 minutes of time in the post, factoring in the scoring column with 9 points.

The Red Wolves out-rebounded the Delta Devils (0-8) 39-27 and overcame 24 turnovers to escape with the road triumph.

A-State overcame an early deficit with an 8-0 run to lead 10-5 after a Markise Davis trey, but then the Delta Devils surged back ahead by one with a 6-0 stretch. Grbovic provided a spark off the bench, aiding in an 8-0 run that expanded the Red Wolves’ lead out to seven, then Wesley propelling A-State’s lead up to 11 with under 7 minutes remaining in the half.

MVSU closed the opening half strongly, holding A-State without a field goal for the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds to lead 34-33 at the break. The Scarlet and Black shot the ball well in the first half at a 60.0 percent (12-20) clip, but coughed up 14 turnovers.

The Scarlet and Black pushed its lead back out to double-digits midway through the second half after a 10-0 surge capped off by a driving layup by Eaton. A-State found success at the foul line, making 12 of 14, including 12 in a row until the game’s final minute to maintain the lead. MVSU managed to make it a one-point affair on a pair of Elijah Davis layups, while Caleb Hunter made it a four-point margin with just over a minute left with a corner trey. Hunter led all players with 20 points on the night.

A-State concludes its road swing Tuesday, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to face 2019 Final Four participant Texas Tech. Tip-off at United Supermarkets Arena is slated for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and on the radio on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network.

