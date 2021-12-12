Last Sunny Day for a While

Enjoy the sunshine today! Clouds and rain chances increase for the rest of the week. The first showers could arrive by sunrise Tuesday morning with more expected through the rest of the day. Sunshine pushes us near 60 later today with 70s possible by Wednesday. The best rain chances, including heavy rain chances, come Thursday and Friday. It won’t all fall at once, but 2-4 inches of rain is possible by the weekend. A few storms could be loud at times. The severe threat doesn’t look high, even though we’ll have to watch how much energy we get. Highs go from near 70 to the 40s by the weekend.

