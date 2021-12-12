Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Last Sunny Day for a While

December 13th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Enjoy the sunshine today! Clouds and rain chances increase for the rest of the week. The first showers could arrive by sunrise Tuesday morning with more expected through the rest of the day. Sunshine pushes us near 60 later today with 70s possible by Wednesday. The best rain chances, including heavy rain chances, come Thursday and Friday. It won’t all fall at once, but 2-4 inches of rain is possible by the weekend. A few storms could be loud at times. The severe threat doesn’t look high, even though we’ll have to watch how much energy we get. Highs go from near 70 to the 40s by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann
Home in Monette, AR
Monette community bands together during tornado
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Ways to help people impacted by the tornadoes

Latest News

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (12/13)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (12/13)
Zach's Monday morning weather
Zach's Monday morning weather
All that is left of this Osceola home is the porch
Community members sad for family who lost home
One side of the building collapsed.
Local business suffers damages from tornado