Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann

By Monae Stevens
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Families in Trumann are left picking up the pieces of their home, hours after a tornado damaged the town.

Trumann police have not had any deaths as of Saturday, but there have been multiple people injured with some in critical condition.

Damages included a roof ripped off the fire station, and trees and powerlines down at Quail Run Health and Rehab, and multiple homes across town.

“It was just terrifying what happened last night. We’re blessed to be alive right now,” Trumann resident Tyler Guthrie said.

Guthrie and his grandmother, Shirley, heard the tornado come through their neighborhood on Mulberry Drive.

Shirley said Guthrie’s father was at the fire department at the time the tornado hit.

“It almost sucked him through the doors,” Shirley said.

A few houses down, Pamela Smallwood said she was sleeping when she heard glass break outside.

“I heard glass break and thought it was my house,” Smallwood said. “I got up and I guess it was my cars.”

When she stepped outside Saturday morning, Smallwood could only think about how some children will not be able to celebrate Christmas.

“Oh, my God,” she said, “Please help the children.”

Smallwood added she is grateful none of her relatives were hurt.

“Everybody is okay in my family,” she said. “Other families are not so fortunate.”

Despite some homes being destroyed, Guthrie reminds people about the positive side.

“It’ll bring the families together,” he said. “It’ll bring the whole town together.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, facing a charge of...
Man accused of raping girl multiple times
An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a...
Child airlifted to hospital following fatal crash
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Craighead/Poinsett County line, according to...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.
Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri

Latest News

Home in Monette, AR
Monette community bands together during tornado
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
An uprooted tree in Diaz.
EF-1 tornado hits Jackson County town
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.