Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Monette community bands together during tornado

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The screams of fear after the tornado in Monette could be heard a mile away.

“It’s something I will probably die with. Honestly, thinking that children could be hurt. You know, pretty tough,” said Monette resident Jordan Woods.

Dozens of homes across Monette were destroyed by the tornado. A couple of homeowners shared their experiences of that night.

Woods’ home was hit hard. His door was blown in, windows busted, and boards flew from the front to the back of his home.

Friday night, he left his home to help neighbors stay safe.

“We was able to leave our house and we were actually able to go to my mother’s house and she has a storm cellar,” he said.

He let his neighbor, Tony Benham Jr. and his family, go into the storm shelter.

Benham made sure his children and wife were in the shelter, but his mom was bound to a bed in the house and could not leave.

He chose to stay with her inside the house.

“I grabbed that king-sized mattress and threw it up on her feet and we hit where the furnace is,” said Benham.

Benham said he flew across the house and ended up under a lot of debris, fortunately, they all made it out alive.

“You see what happened, we did all we could do. We went all across the room,” he said.

Both neighbors shared that unity kept everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, facing a charge of...
Man accused of raping girl multiple times
An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a...
Child airlifted to hospital following fatal crash
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Craighead/Poinsett County line, according to...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.
Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri

Latest News

Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
An uprooted tree in Diaz.
EF-1 tornado hits Jackson County town
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.