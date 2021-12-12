Energy Alert
Ways to help people impacted by the tornadoes

A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are many ways to help people who have been impacted by the tornadoes that hammered Region 8 Friday.

The following places are available for donations.

Monette

People will also be at the Buffalo Island Central High School, starting at noon Sunday, giving out food, clothing and other household items.

Leachville

Trumann

Other groups

  • The American Red Cross is also accepting donations for people in need. People can donate by going to the Red Cross website, calling 1-800-Red-Cross or by texting redcross to 90999 to give $10 to help.
  • Emerson Ambulance Service is also accepting donations Dec. 13 through 20 for people impacted by the tornadoes. The locations include Custom Detail, 3111 Colony Drive, Jonesboro; Curtis Chiropractor and Wellness Center, 3305 East Highland Drive, Suite A, Jonesboro; Emerson Ambulance Service, 1703 East Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro; Merritt Small Engine, 3306 B Southwest Dr., Jonesboro; Prospect Church, 1603 Highway 351, Jonesboro. Dec. 13 through 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Back Roads Photography will be offering mini sessions for donations at the church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and at Emerson Ambulance Service Dec. 20.

