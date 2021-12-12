Ways to help people impacted by the tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are many ways to help people who have been impacted by the tornadoes that hammered Region 8 Friday.

The following places are available for donations.

Monette

The Monette Church of Christ is accepting clothing donations for people impacted by the storms. Donations can be dropped off at 702 West Drew in Monette.

Supplies are also available at the Monette Fire Station including water, tarps, nails, hammers, blankets and toothpaste.

People will also be at the Buffalo Island Central High School, starting at noon Sunday, giving out food, clothing and other household items.

Residents of Monette a bunch of locals have come together and are giving out donations of food, clothes, and other household needs at the back of the Buffalo Island Central High School starting at noon. If you have any questions feel free to reach out. pic.twitter.com/b1qZYHObes — Griffin DeMarrais (@GriffinKAIT8) December 12, 2021

Leachville

Supplies are available at the Leachville Fire Station . Officials said Saturday they have received a large amount of food, water and blankets to help people in need.

Trumann

Other groups

The American Red Cross is also accepting donations for people in need . People can donate by going to the Red Cross website, calling 1-800-Red-Cross or by texting redcross to 90999 to give $10 to help.

Emerson Ambulance Service is also accepting donations Dec. 13 through 20 for people impacted by the tornadoes. The locations include Custom Detail, 3111 Colony Drive, Jonesboro; Curtis Chiropractor and Wellness Center, 3305 East Highland Drive, Suite A, Jonesboro; Emerson Ambulance Service, 1703 East Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro; Merritt Small Engine, 3306 B Southwest Dr., Jonesboro; Prospect Church, 1603 Highway 351, Jonesboro. Dec. 13 through 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Back Roads Photography will be offering mini sessions for donations at the church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and at Emerson Ambulance Service Dec. 20.

