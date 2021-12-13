Energy Alert
Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis

An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. (TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert is in effect for a 17-year-old girl that was reportedly abducted in Memphis Sunday night.

According to a City Watch report from Memphis Police Department, Barbara Sanders along with another juvenile left with a man known as “Lucky” around 11 p.m. The three of them reportedly went to a business near Chelsea Avenue, where the suspect forced himself on Sanders, WMC reported.

The report said the other teen was able to get away and call police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the 39-year-old suspect as Lafayette Miller. He is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping.

Sanders is described as a Black female with a black braided ponytail with gold ends, a double nose piercing and has “Gwen” with a rose tattooed on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black tights and black, pink and white athletic shoes.

Miller is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, black beard, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray jogging pants and armed with a small handgun.

If you have seen Sanders or Miller or know their whereabouts, contact Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

