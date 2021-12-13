Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State Police investigating deaths of 2 inside home in Madison County

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators with the Arkansas State Police identified a couple found dead in Madison County.

Officers found Michael Gilman, 46, and Lori Newman, 49, dead at a home east of Huntsville Sunday night.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division assumed the lead in the case. The Arkansas State Crime Lab will examine the bodies for a cause of death.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Tornado Resources: Shelters, donation drop-off locations

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on Mayfield, Ky.
St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws
Casting Crowns is bringing its Healing Tour to North Little Rock.
Casting Crowns to perform at Simmons Bank Arena
Officers are still at the scene investigating the robbery.
Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery