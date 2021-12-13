Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Casting Crowns to perform at Simmons Bank Arena

Casting Crowns is bringing its Healing Tour to North Little Rock.
Casting Crowns is bringing its Healing Tour to North Little Rock.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Casting Crowns is bringing its Healing Tour to North Little Rock.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the Grammy-winning group will perform on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the arena box office or ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $19.75 to $89.75. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

According to Monday’s news release, the group has sold more than 12 million albums and collected multiple American Music Awards and a Grammy award for their 2005 album Lifesong. They have also won 18 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards.

They will be joined by We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Tornado Resources: Shelters, donation drop-off locations

Latest News

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has added a stop in Arkansas to his upcoming Fun Tour.
Jim Gaffigan tour coming to Arkansas
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Garth Brooks previews his upcoming show at Razorback Stadium