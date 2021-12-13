Casting Crowns to perform at Simmons Bank Arena

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Casting Crowns is bringing its Healing Tour to North Little Rock.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the Grammy-winning group will perform on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the arena box office or ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $19.75 to $89.75. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

According to Monday’s news release, the group has sold more than 12 million albums and collected multiple American Music Awards and a Grammy award for their 2005 album Lifesong. They have also won 18 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards.

They will be joined by We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor.

