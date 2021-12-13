Community members sad for family who lost home

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A house that is gone and the porch that remains.

A family lost their home as the storms and tornados ripped through Arkansas.

Beth Howard who lives in Osceola and works at the local community center is devastated about the home.

She also has not experienced anything like these tornados before.

“It’s the first time we really got the pillows and the mattress and everything to get ready because we honestly thought one was headed toward us,” Beth said.

Gabby Harris who lives in Osceola and also experienced the tornado.

“All I heard was swish swish leaves were blowing and everything and I heard branches falling,” Gabby Harris said.

Communities and residents are still feeling the effects of the storms.

