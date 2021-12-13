Dec. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

This warming trend will continue for the next few days as highs go back into the 70s by the middle of the week.

A cold front later in the week will bring a good dose of rainfall to Region 8.

Although we are expecting thunderstorms, the severe threat does not look like what we had on Friday.

Stay tuned for any updates, but I’m not overly concerned just yet.

Colder air comes in for the weekend and some may even see some flurries!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

We will have a live report from Monette as cleanup continues after Friday’s deadly storms.

Communities are coming together to make sure everyone has what they need while some are without homes, food, and power.

‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado.

One in custody after stabbing at Jonesboro Kroger.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.