Eaton has 11 pts, Arkansas women’s basketball beats Little Rock

Arkansas Women’s Basketball (9-2) won its third straight game inside Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon, downing Little Rock (5-5), 73-39. The Hogs’ defense was absolutely stifling in this one, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad held the visitors to just 26 percent from the field and 12 percent from beyond the arc. The Hogs have now held two opponents under 40 points this year, as Tarleton State only scored 33 points in the season opener.

Redshirt senior Amber Ramirez got it working from deep in this one, hitting four of her eight long balls en route to a 14-point performance. Sophomore Sasha Goforth matched Ramirez, going for 14 points herself.

TURNING POINT

It was a sluggish start for both offenses, as it took almost three minutes of game time before the game’s first points to be scored. Both defenses looked much sharper than their opposing offenses, and the first quarter ended with an offensive whimper, as Little Rock led, 13-12. The Razorbacks held the Trojans to 25% shooting in the first half and forced 12 turnovers, but they committed nine themselves, and the first half ended with Arkansas holding an eight-point lead, 26-18.

The Hogs found a better rhythm offensively in the second half, as Ramirez and Elauna Eaton started to find the touch from deep, combining for 15 points off the three-ball in the second half. Razorback forward Destinee Oberg had a huge impact off the bench, scoring 10 points in the second half. Arkansas held Little Rock to 26% shooting on the night, including a 2-16 clip from three-point range, and ran away with this one in the end. Arkansas outscored its in-state foe by 26 in the final 20 minutes.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Oberg tallied the first double-double of her career in just 17 minutes of play, going for 10 points and 10 rebounds, both career-highs.

Goforth nearly double-doubled herself, pulling down eight rebounds to go with her 14 points.

Makayla Daniels held Sali Kourouma, who was averaging 21.7 points per game coming in, to just eight points on 2-16 shooting. Kourouma also had eight turnovers.

Eaton got back into double-figures, scoring 11 points, eight of which came in the second half.

UP NEXT

Arkansas heads down to Little Rock, where they will finish their in-state schedule with a showdown against Central Arkansas in Simmons Bank Arena. That game is set to tip at 1 p.m. CT.

