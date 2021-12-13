Energy Alert
Gas prices continue to decline

As national demand for gasoline continues to fall, so too does the price.
As national demand for gasoline continues to fall, so too does the price.(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As national demand for gasoline continues to fall, so too does the price.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that Arkansas gas prices fell 2.8 cents a gallon in the last week to an average of $2.92.

Motorists are paying 13.2 cents a gallon less than a month ago but $1.02 more than the same time last year.

The national average fell 2.4 cents last week to $3.32 a gallon.

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He added that concerns about the Omicron variant have been the primary catalyst for the drop in prices.

Another contributing factor: a reduction in demand.

“U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since October, which may limit oil’s recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year,” De Haan concluded.

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you travel, visit the Region 8 Pump Patrol.

