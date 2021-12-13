Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro police respond to incident at Kroger

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:15...
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:15 p.m. about the incident.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of an incident at the Kroger in the 1700 block of South Caraway Road.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:15 p.m. about the incident.

Details are scarce but police are investigating.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, facing a charge of...
Man accused of raping girl multiple times
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
Gov. Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Parson tours storm damage in Pemiscot Co.; 2 confirmed deaths in Mo., hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed

Latest News

A pillow found in the rubble of a house in Monette reads "With God, all things are possible"
Monette residents begin path of starting over
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Ways to help people impacted by the tornadoes
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado