Kentucky tornado leaves residents devastated; hundreds seeking shelter

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WMC) - One of the states hit hardest by weekend tornadoes was Kentucky. Homes and businesses leveled in the aftermath of a deadly tornado that roared through parts of six states.

Just a stone’s throw away from downtown Mayfield begins a residential area, or what was a residential area.

Homes that have been demolished, gutted, some stripped to the very foundation.

Dozens of homes and an entire city was hit by what the National Weather Service is calling an EF-3 tornado. Hundreds here in Mayfield and Graves County are left seeking immediate shelter, others fortunate enough to find hotels or relatives to stay with.

The rest of Southwestern Kentucky that was affected by this storm resulted in thousands without a place to stay and tens of thousands without power.

There are constant efforts trying to restore this power and bring some type of normalcy to a different kind of darkness in this small city.

Over the course of the night and early Monday morning, law enforcement agencies went house to house doing welfare checks and also patrolling for looters to ensure there is some sense of order here.

We’ve been speaking over the last 48 hours with residents here, both in Mayfield and outside of Mayfield, volunteers coming in to do their part to help, and what everyone has told us is throughout the destruction and chaos they will rebuild.

It may not be the same Mayfield they’re familiar with, but it will be their Mayfield, a stronger Mayfield, one that’s able to press on from this historic tragedy.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.