Local business suffers damages from tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Windmill Rice Company suffered damages from Friday night’s tornados that collapsed one side of one building and took the roof off of another.

Brandon Woodard who works at Windmill Rice has been with the company so long that he remembers when the damaged part of the building was built.

Safe rooms around the property helped keep workers safe as the storm began.

“Had those safe rooms not been here I think that we might have had a bit more serious situation,” Brandon Woodard said.

Contractors are looking at the damages and Windmill Rice plans for things to be back to normal within the next seven days.

Mary Hall, General Manager of Windmill Rice, just thanks God that things were not worse.

