Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Local business suffers damages from tornado

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Windmill Rice Company suffered damages from Friday night’s tornados that collapsed one side of one building and took the roof off of another.

Brandon Woodard who works at Windmill Rice has been with the company so long that he remembers when the damaged part of the building was built.

Safe rooms around the property helped keep workers safe as the storm began.

“Had those safe rooms not been here I think that we might have had a bit more serious situation,” Brandon Woodard said.

Contractors are looking at the damages and Windmill Rice plans for things to be back to normal within the next seven days.

Mary Hall, General Manager of Windmill Rice, just thanks God that things were not worse.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, facing a charge of...
Man accused of raping girl multiple times
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado

Latest News

All that is left of this Osceola home is the porch
Community members sad for family who lost home
Hackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
A pillow found in the rubble of a house in Monette reads "With God, all things are possible"
Monette residents begin path of starting over
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado