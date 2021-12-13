Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marked Tree police are searching for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Monday morning.

Police said officers went to Armor Bank on Hester Parker Drive around 10:30 a.m. over a reported robbery.

Officers are still at the scene investigating the robbery.

