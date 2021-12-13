Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marked Tree police are searching for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Monday morning.
Police said officers went to Armor Bank on Hester Parker Drive around 10:30 a.m. over a reported robbery.
Officers are still at the scene investigating the robbery.
Region 8 News will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.
