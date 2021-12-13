McCrory beats Fordyce, wins first 2A State Championship since 2015 season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two days after the game was postponed due to lightning, McCrory (13-1) knocked off Fordyce (10-4) 34-7 to win their second 2A State Championship and their first since 2015.

It was a low-scoring contest after the first quarter. Reid Kennon scored the first of his three touchdowns late in the first quarter to put the Jaguars on the board first. It was 6-0 after the first quarter.

Kennon would score again on a 28-yard run midway through the first to make it 12-0, but the Red Bugs would respond shortly after. A Jyrique Walker 16-yard rushing touchdown cut the deficit to 12-7.

Then, McCrory would throw an interception with less than 40 seconds to play in the first half. But the Jags recovered a fumble and Arkansas State baseball commit Cason Campbell snuck in to push the McCrory lead to 20-7 at the half.

The Jaguars would pitch a shutout in the second half, scoring twice more on Kennon’s third rushing touchdown and a 32-yard pick-six by Leevi Tucker in the third quarter to seal the deal. McCrory had 26 points off of four Fordyce turnovers.

Kennon had 84 total yards, three touchdowns, and seven total tackles in the game, winning the MVP award.

McCrory had 206 rushing yards as a team, led by senior Latreal Neal’s 105.

Lathan Briley (9 total tackles, 1 TFL) won the Burlsworth Award.

