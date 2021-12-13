Energy Alert
Monette Mayor: “We were blessed”

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “It’s been very hectic,” Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said early Monday as the sun rose on his storm-ravaged town.

Less than 72 hours after a tornado tore through the Craighead County community, destroying homes and flattening a nursing home, leaving one person dead, the cleanup continues.

Despite the destruction, Blankenship said the town was prepared when the Dec. 10 storm hit.

“You always anticipate something like this, and being in emergency services as I’ve been, you put your plans together, and you practice your plans on paper, you put them together as much as you can, and hope and pray that they work,” he said. “Everything just fell into place. It was controlled chaos.”

Now that the skies have cleared, the mayor said recovery seems to be working as planned.

At one point during the storm, 20 people were trapped inside Monette Manor. Nurses and staff used their bodies to shelter the elderly residents from flying debris as the winds tore off the roof. One person died of their injuries.

But, Blankenship says all of the residents are being taken care of in homes or the hospital.

He commended the nursing home’s owners and administrators, as well as city workers and utility crews, for clearing streets and restoring power.

People from surrounding communities have also stepped up to help by providing food, water, clothing, and blankets.

“It’s just amazing to see that,” he said.

Blankenship said there is still hope despite the damage his small town suffered.

“This morning, as I see that sunrise, I just give all the glory to God above,” he said. “I’m thankful as I look to the south of my town that I grew up in that I love so much I see that it’s still intact. We were blessed that this storm and the magnitude it was skirted to the north side of town.”

While the storm caused a great deal of damage, the mayor said it’s been taken care of, and the county will be sending more aid.

“We’re just thankful that we’re here and look forward to another day.”

Those wishing to make donations or needing help, click here.

