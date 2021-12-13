Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

National Weather Service crews surveyed damage in Pemiscot Co. on Monday

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service out of Memphis sent crews to the Bootheel on Monday, December 13 to survey the damage left behind by Friday night’s storms.

We caught up with a crew near Braggadocio in Pemiscot County, where they took pictures and documented the devastation left behind.

NWS Meteorologist Gary Woodall said they are looking at the track of the tornado in order to rate it on the EF scale.

”The other thing that we look at are construction practices,” he said. “Was it a pier and beam construction or was it on a slab? How well were things anchored, how well were things strapped or bolted together?”

Woodall called the damage consistent with what they saw on radar, and said they should be done surveying the damage by the end of the day.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Marked Tree police are searching for a man suspected in a Monday morning bank robbery.
Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery
Funeral scheduled for Monette man who died during tornado

Latest News

Marked Tree police are searching for a man suspected in a Monday morning bank robbery.
Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery
Jonesboro shelter opens for storm victims
Jonesboro shelter opens for storm victims
To help families affected by the Dec. 10 storms, KAIT is partnering with Jordan’s Kwik Stop and...
Operation Santa’s Helper delivering toys, hope to young tornado victims
Operation Santa's Helper delivering toys, hope to young tornado victims
Operation Santa's Helper promo
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.
Emergency crews respond to house fire