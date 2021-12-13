Operation Santa’s Helper delivering toys, hope to young tornado victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Dec. 10 storms left hundreds in Region Eight homeless just weeks before Christmas.

To help those affected, KAIT is partnering with Jordan’s Kwik Stop and the Jonesboro Radio Group for Operation Santa’s Helper.

You can drop off toy donations at any Jordan’s Kwik Stop from now until Saturday, Dec. 18, before they close.

Those donations will then be delivered to churches in Leachville, Monette, and Trumann. Then, ahead of the big day, church members will distribute them to families with children.

Help Santa help our Region Eight storm victims.

Be a part of Operation Santa’s Helper by dropping a toy off at any Jordan’s Kwik Stop today.

