Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Operation Santa’s Helper delivering toys, hope to young tornado victims

To help families affected by the Dec. 10 storms, KAIT is partnering with Jordan’s Kwik Stop and...
To help families affected by the Dec. 10 storms, KAIT is partnering with Jordan’s Kwik Stop and the Jonesboro Radio Group for Operation Santa’s Helper.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Dec. 10 storms left hundreds in Region Eight homeless just weeks before Christmas.

To help those affected, KAIT is partnering with Jordan’s Kwik Stop and the Jonesboro Radio Group for Operation Santa’s Helper.

You can drop off toy donations at any Jordan’s Kwik Stop from now until Saturday, Dec. 18, before they close.

Those donations will then be delivered to churches in Leachville, Monette, and Trumann. Then, ahead of the big day, church members will distribute them to families with children.

Help Santa help our Region Eight storm victims.

Be a part of Operation Santa’s Helper by dropping a toy off at any Jordan’s Kwik Stop today.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Tornado Resources: Shelters, donation drop-off locations

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Casting Crowns is bringing its Healing Tour to North Little Rock.
Casting Crowns to perform at Simmons Bank Arena
“It’s been very hectic,” Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said early Monday as the sun rose on his...
Monette Mayor: “We were blessed”
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Tornado Resources: Shelters, donation drop-off locations