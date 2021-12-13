Energy Alert
St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed a bill repealing city ordinances that make it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in addition to repealing city ordinances, the bill Jones signed Monday bars police from enforcing state and federal laws against the possession of small amounts or of marijuana paraphernalia, with certain exceptions.  The smell or presence of marijuana can no longer be the only probable cause for search and arrest.

Jones has said the bill removes an unjust and discriminatory policy. She said nearly 600 people have been arrested in St. Louis on marijuana charges in the past three years, and nearly 500 of them were Black.

