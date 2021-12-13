Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody

Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – An 11-year-old from Texas who was reported missing earlier this year was found this weekend in a foreign county.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Sophie Long is in protective custody while arrangements are being made for her to return safely to her family in the United States.

Authorities say Michael Long, Sophie’s father, who is accused of kidnapping her, is in custody on a felony warrant for interference with child custody and is awaiting extradition.

“Many months of determined work by my deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals paid off this morning. We are so happy that Sophie is safe,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

Sophie, who was 10 years old at the time, had last been seen July 12, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities believed Michael Long abducted Sophie and was heading to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico or Argentina.

Officials did not disclose in which foreign country the girl was found.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann
Home in Monette, AR
Monette community bands together during tornado
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Ways to help people impacted by the tornadoes

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Charleston County Dispatchers said police responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. to the Player's...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas