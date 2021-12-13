Trumann community opens donation distribution center

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities are coming together to make sure everyone has what they need while some are without homes, food, and power.

Volunteers in Trumann and the surrounding areas put together a donation distribution center at the TRC building on Pecan Grove Road.

Trumann Police Chief, Jonathan Redmond, is one of the leaders making sure it runs smoothly.

“This will be going on as long as we need it to. There is still a lot of people in need, as long as we need it to go on we will find staff to work it and volunteers,” he said.

People in need can either go to the center or call and let volunteers know what is needed and where to take it to.

Redmond said right now they need more flashlights, blankets, and batteries to keep people warm.

They do not need clothes at the moment.

