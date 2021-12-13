Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trumann community opens donation distribution center

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities are coming together to make sure everyone has what they need while some are without homes, food, and power.

Volunteers in Trumann and the surrounding areas put together a donation distribution center at the TRC building on Pecan Grove Road.

Trumann Police Chief, Jonathan Redmond, is one of the leaders making sure it runs smoothly.

“This will be going on as long as we need it to. There is still a lot of people in need, as long as we need it to go on we will find staff to work it and volunteers,” he said.

People in need can either go to the center or call and let volunteers know what is needed and where to take it to.

Redmond said right now they need more flashlights, blankets, and batteries to keep people warm.

They do not need clothes at the moment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, facing a charge of...
Man accused of raping girl multiple times
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado

Latest News

Truman Speedway Tornado Damage
Trumann family works to save what is under rubble
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
A pillow found in the rubble of a house in Monette reads "With God, all things are possible"
Monette residents begin path of starting over
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado