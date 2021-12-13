Trumann family works to save what is under rubble

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Searching through the rubble.

That is what day two of the tornado clean-up is like for many across the region.

Some families are trying to do it quickly.

The neighborhood on East Speedway Street was full of dozens of homes where families slept, ate, and lived every day, but now those same families are coming back and picking up what’s left.

Catherine Barnes and her daughter Lynn Palmer spent Sunday morning gathering what they could from their home.

“The next thing I know, the house caved in on us. I didn’t even go get my grandson,” said Barnes.

She was home with her family when the tornado hit Speedway street.

“I didn’t know where anybody was at. It was just devastating,” she said.

Now, they are working to pick up the items, because they already had people stealing from the rubble.

“Violated really, because we’ve been through so much and we’re very blessed to be alive,” said Barnes.

After Friday that is the last thing they need.

“It’s just another low blow that we really don’t need,” she said.

Trumann Chief of Police, Jonathan Redman, said he will have officers patrolling at night to make sure everyone’s items are safe.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.