Arkansas Activities Association reveals football conferences for 2022-2024
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have some new teams in new places on Football Friday Night next season.
The Arkansas Activities Association revealed 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, & 2A football conferences for the 2022-2024 cycle. Public schools move up or down classifications based on enrollment. Private schools move up or down based on the competitive equity factor.
Jonesboro moves up to the 7A Central. Greene County Tech moves up to the 6A East. Batesville & Southside will be in the same conference. There are changes in 4A while the 3A-3 remains untouched. Reigning 2A state champ McCrory will now play in the 2A-2. The new look league will feature teams that played in the 2A-3 and 2A-6 in 2021.
Conferences with NEA teams are below, teams on the move are in bold.
7A Central
Jonesboro (moving up from 6A)
Bryant
Cabot
Conway
Fort Smith Northside
LR Central
LR Southwest
North Little Rock
6A East
Greene County Tech (moving up from 5A)
West Memphis
Marion
Searcy
Benton
El Dorado
Jacksonville
LR Catholic
Sheridan
Sylvan Hills
6A West
Mountain Home
Greenbrier
Greenwood
Lake Hamilton
LR Christian
Pulaski Academy (moving up from 5A)
Russellville
Siloam Springs
Van Buren
5A East
Southside (moving up from 4A)
Batesville
Nettleton
Valley View
Brookland
Paragould
Wynne
Forrest City
4A-3
Harrisburg (moves up from 3A)
Westside
Blytheville
Gosnell
Highland
Pocahontas
Rivercrest
Trumann
4A-2
Cave City (moving from 4A-3)
Harding Academy (moving up from 3A)
Mountain View (moving up from 3A)
Bald Knob
Riverview
Stuttgart
Heber Springs
Lonoke
3A-3
Corning
Hoxie
Manila
Osceola
Palestine-Wheatley
Piggott
Walnut Ridge
3A-2
Newport
Melbourne
Salem
Yellville-Summit
Quitman
Perryville (moving from 3A-4)
Atkins (moving from 3A-4)
2A-2
McCrory (moving from 2A-3)
East Poinsett County (moving from 2A-3)
Marked Tree (moving from 2A-3)
Cross County (moving from 2A-3)
Earle (moving from 2A-3)
Lee County (moving from 2A-6)
Clarendon (moving from 2A-6)
Des Arc (moving from 2A-6)
