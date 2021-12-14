Arkansas Activities Association reveals football conferences for 2022-2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have some new teams in new places on Football Friday Night next season.

The Arkansas Activities Association revealed 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, & 2A football conferences for the 2022-2024 cycle. Public schools move up or down classifications based on enrollment. Private schools move up or down based on the competitive equity factor.

Jonesboro moves up to the 7A Central. Greene County Tech moves up to the 6A East. Batesville & Southside will be in the same conference. There are changes in 4A while the 3A-3 remains untouched. Reigning 2A state champ McCrory will now play in the 2A-2. The new look league will feature teams that played in the 2A-3 and 2A-6 in 2021.

You can see the complete list here.

Conferences with NEA teams are below, teams on the move are in bold.

7A Central

Jonesboro (moving up from 6A)

Bryant

Cabot

Conway

Fort Smith Northside

LR Central

LR Southwest

North Little Rock

6A East

Greene County Tech (moving up from 5A)

West Memphis

Marion

Searcy

Benton

El Dorado

Jacksonville

LR Catholic

Sheridan

Sylvan Hills

6A West

Mountain Home

Greenbrier

Greenwood

Lake Hamilton

LR Christian

Pulaski Academy (moving up from 5A)

Russellville

Siloam Springs

Van Buren

5A East

Southside (moving up from 4A)

Batesville

Nettleton

Valley View

Brookland

Paragould

Wynne

Forrest City

4A-3

Harrisburg (moves up from 3A)

Westside

Blytheville

Gosnell

Highland

Pocahontas

Rivercrest

Trumann

4A-2

Cave City (moving from 4A-3)

Harding Academy (moving up from 3A)

Mountain View (moving up from 3A)

Bald Knob

Riverview

Stuttgart

Heber Springs

Lonoke

3A-3

Corning

Hoxie

Manila

Osceola

Palestine-Wheatley

Piggott

Walnut Ridge

3A-2

Newport

Melbourne

Salem

Yellville-Summit

Quitman

Perryville (moving from 3A-4)

Atkins (moving from 3A-4)

2A-2

McCrory (moving from 2A-3)

East Poinsett County (moving from 2A-3)

Marked Tree (moving from 2A-3)

Cross County (moving from 2A-3)

Earle (moving from 2A-3)

Lee County (moving from 2A-6)

Clarendon (moving from 2A-6)

Des Arc (moving from 2A-6)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.