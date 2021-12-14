Arkansas State head women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel has resigned, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Monday night.

“I want to thank Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and Dr. (Chuck) Welch for the opportunity to serve as the head women’s basketball coach at Arkansas State,” Daniel said in the release. “I love A-State and NEA, and I’m proud to call Jonesboro my hometown. Personally, I believe it is in my and my family’s best interest that I step aside and allow the athletics administration to get their coach in place.”

Daniel was in his third season as head coach of the Red Wolves, accumulating a record of 24-37. He had previous head coaching stops at Marshall and Central Arkansas, going 167-172 (78-104 in conference play) in his 12 seasons as coach.

The Jonesboro High graduate was announced as Arkansas State’s head coach in 2019.

“I was disappointed to learn of his decision, and I was emphatic in my conversation with him that we wanted him to remain as our head coach,” Bowen said. “While Coach Daniel’s decision to resign isn’t our Athletics Department’s desired outcome, we want to thank him for everything he did for our program as head coach and wish him the best moving forward.”

The Red Wolves are scheduled to face Mississippi Valley State Tuesday night at 7:00. Arkansas State was 4-6 in 2021 before the announcement.

Daniel’s contract was originally set to expire on April 1, 2023.

An interim head coach will be announced Tuesday morning.

