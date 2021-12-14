Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State head women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down

The Red Wolves were 4-6 in 2021.
The Red Wolves were 4-6 in 2021.(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel has resigned, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Monday night.

“I want to thank Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and Dr. (Chuck) Welch for the opportunity to serve as the head women’s basketball coach at Arkansas State,” Daniel said in the release. “I love A-State and NEA, and I’m proud to call Jonesboro my hometown. Personally, I believe it is in my and my family’s best interest that I step aside and allow the athletics administration to get their coach in place.”

Daniel was in his third season as head coach of the Red Wolves, accumulating a record of 24-37. He had previous head coaching stops at Marshall and Central Arkansas, going 167-172 (78-104 in conference play) in his 12 seasons as coach.

The Jonesboro High graduate was announced as Arkansas State’s head coach in 2019.

“I was disappointed to learn of his decision, and I was emphatic in my conversation with him that we wanted him to remain as our head coach,” Bowen said. “While Coach Daniel’s decision to resign isn’t our Athletics Department’s desired outcome, we want to thank him for everything he did for our program as head coach and wish him the best moving forward.”

The Red Wolves are scheduled to face Mississippi Valley State Tuesday night at 7:00. Arkansas State was 4-6 in 2021 before the announcement.

Daniel’s contract was originally set to expire on April 1, 2023.

An interim head coach will be announced Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann
Officers are still at the scene investigating the robbery.
Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery

Latest News

Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton had 11 pts Sunday as Arkansas women’s basketball beat Little Rock...
Eaton has 11 pts, Arkansas women’s basketball beats Little Rock
Marquise Eaton had 18 points Saturday as Arkansas State beat Mississippi Valley State 82-77.
Eaton has 18 pts, Arkansas State beats Mississippi Valley State to move to 7-2
Red Wolves won Saturday but not happy about performance in Itta Bena
Arkansas State men's basketball is 7-2 but not happy about performance at MVSU
Desi Sills, Marquis Eaton, and Norchad Omier star as A-State (7-2) wins fourth straight.
Arkansas State MBB Beats Mississippi Valley State 82-77, Improves to 7-2