Dec. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Showers move through off and on today bringing rain chances back to Region 8. Rain should be light but enough to take the rain jacket just in case.

Shower chances stay low through Wednesday as temperatures mostly stay in the 60s. Some may hit the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain starts to move in late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Thunder and lightning are possible, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

We’ll have to watch for a brief strong storm Thursday or Friday. Nothing like last Friday though.

Temperatures start to fall into the weekend as the rain leaves Saturday morning. 2-4″ possible by the weekend after multiple waves of rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas State head women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel has resigned.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office releases brand new pictures of a Marked Tree bank robbery suspect.

When the skies cleared after Friday’s storms, the Marroquin family walked out of their storm shelter and into their shed. That’s when they noticed something very odd was missing.

Operation Santa’s Helper is delivering toys, hope to young tornado victims. Click here to find out how you can help.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.