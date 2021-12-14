Energy Alert
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire with a person possibly inside.

According to the fire department, a call came in around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, about a possible house fire in Craighead County, between Highway 18 and Bay on Ely Walker Street.

Battalion Chief Brett Basham said when they arrived they were told someone could possibly be inside the home.

However, after the roof caved in, they were unable to find anyone.

As of 9 a.m., as crews searched the rubble, investigators searched for a possible cause.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

Funeral scheduled for Monette man who died during tornado

