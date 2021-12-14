Energy Alert
Funeral scheduled for Monette man who died during tornado

(Howard Funeral Service)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A funeral has been scheduled for a man who died during Friday’s violent storm system in Northeast Arkansas.

According to Howard Funeral Service, the funeral for Golden Wes Hembrey, 94, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville.

Born in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, Golden was raised in Arbyrd, Missouri, and lived most of his life in the Leachville and Monette areas.

Golden was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was a retired farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, three brothers, and a sister. Golden is survived by two brothers.

Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Cardwell Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

You can view Golden’s obituary here.

A Trumann woman lost her home, but not her spirit.
Family survives tornado in blown-away bathtub
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
