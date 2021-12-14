Jonesboro shelter opens for storm victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More resources are becoming available days after Friday night’s destructive storm system.

The city of Jonesboro, in partnership with the American Red Cross, has opened an overflow shelter at Earl Bell Community Center at 1212 South Church Street for those impacted by the storms.

“We have expressed that we have all the resources and we are ready to move to their communities and help them and assist them in any way,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said.

The City of Jonesboro stated in a Facebook post on Sunday, Nov. 12 that cots and other services would be available “for our neighbors who lost homes in the storm.”

Mayor Copenhaver invited American Red Cross workers to set up cots and other services at the Earl Bell Center as an... Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Sunday, December 12, 2021

John A. Brimley, Communications and Marketing Manager for Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross, says they’ve had damage assessment teams out providing smaller resources like snacks and comfort kits. However, if you need somewhere to stay, he says you can come by the shelter at any time.

“This is a 24/7 shelter where if you show up in the middle of the night; we have a night manager here ready to take you in and provide whatever it is you may need,” Brimley said. “Whether that’s a shower, a few hours of sleep, snack, you know meals, whatever it is we have someone here to assist.”

Brimley said there is not an estimated time on how many days the shelter will stay open, but he added as long as there is a need, you can expect the American Red Cross to service that need.

It’s a need Mayor Copenhaver said he wanted to alleviate since just a year ago, many in Jonesboro were in the same situation. He says when he received the call from the American Red Cross Sunday, they acted immediately.

While the city has three ready-to-go shelters, Earl Bell was chosen because of its location, generators, and access to showers, if needed.

Mayor Copenhaver says this is a collaborative effort that shows what Northeast Arkansas is all about.

“This is a resource that can help people. They can come here. They can get their feet on the ground. They can get through what they need to do in order to go back to their community,” Copenhaver said. “Trumann is really devasted at this point at the center of part of their community. Monette, obviously we know destruction has occurred there, but we have the facility that can we help. Transportation for those individuals can be provided over to this area and Red Cross is providing all of those resources.”

If you have questions about the shelter, you can reach the Red Cross through Earl Bell’s number at 870-933-4604.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.