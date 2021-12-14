Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Principal puts personal tragedy aside for students

Principal Kima Stewart and another BIC Elementary faculty member share an embrace on an...
Principal Kima Stewart and another BIC Elementary faculty member share an embrace on an emotional first day back at school.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a tornado tore her own home apart, an Arkansas educator turned her focus to caring for the kids at her school who were also devastated by the Dec. 10 storms.

Kima Stewart, the principal at Buffalo Island Central Elementary school, says that it’s more important now than ever to be there for the children.

Stewart lost her home in Friday’s storms. The tornado ripped off the roof causing everything to cave in.

Stewart said after the amount of people who came and helped her family, she knew that it was her job to return the favor.

“It has been the most amazing outpouring of kindness we have ever felt,” said Stewart. “It makes you know how important it is to do that when it’s somebody else’s tragedy.”

Stewart stressed she was not the only one affected by the storm, saying the kids needed to be in school to show that things are getting better.

“Today is so important for the students,” she said. “To know that our community as a whole is moving one from this devastating tragedy.”

The house being destroyed took a toll on her family, but her sister-in-law Maria Sullivan says Stewart is one of the strongest people she has met.

“When you’re invested like that, you just get up and do the next thing, and the next thing today was to be there for her children,” said Sullivan.

Stewart and other faculty members came together to give back to their students. They opened a donation command center for families in need. You can find those centers at the elementary school in Leachville and the high school in Monette.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
Marked Tree police are searching for a man suspected in a Monday morning bank robbery.
Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery

Latest News

Man arrested after being charged in fentanyl conspiracy
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
Man arrested on 5 counts of rape
Arkansas COVID case count for 12/14/21 (Ark. Dept. of Health)
FULL BRIEFING 12/14: Gov. Hutchinson and state officials weekly media briefing for Arkansas