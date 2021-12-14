Principal puts personal tragedy aside for students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a tornado tore her own home apart, an Arkansas educator turned her focus to caring for the kids at her school who were also devastated by the Dec. 10 storms.

Kima Stewart, the principal at Buffalo Island Central Elementary school, says that it’s more important now than ever to be there for the children.

Stewart lost her home in Friday’s storms. The tornado ripped off the roof causing everything to cave in.

Stewart said after the amount of people who came and helped her family, she knew that it was her job to return the favor.

“It has been the most amazing outpouring of kindness we have ever felt,” said Stewart. “It makes you know how important it is to do that when it’s somebody else’s tragedy.”

Stewart stressed she was not the only one affected by the storm, saying the kids needed to be in school to show that things are getting better.

“Today is so important for the students,” she said. “To know that our community as a whole is moving one from this devastating tragedy.”

The house being destroyed took a toll on her family, but her sister-in-law Maria Sullivan says Stewart is one of the strongest people she has met.

“When you’re invested like that, you just get up and do the next thing, and the next thing today was to be there for her children,” said Sullivan.

Stewart and other faculty members came together to give back to their students. They opened a donation command center for families in need. You can find those centers at the elementary school in Leachville and the high school in Monette.

