Man arrested on 5 counts of rape

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Izard County man is being held on a $100,000 bond, accused of raping a girl multiple times.

On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth Austin Mitchell after finding probable cause existed to charge him with 5 counts of rape.

According to court documents, Mitchell engaged in “sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with another person who is less than 14 years of age.”

The alleged crimes happened between Sept. 1 and Dec. 3, online court records stated.

Mitchell was booked into the Izard County Detention Center on Dec. 10 to await his arraignment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.