Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested on 5 counts of rape

On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth Austin Mitchell after finding probable cause existed to charge him with 5 counts of rape.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Izard County man is being held on a $100,000 bond, accused of raping a girl multiple times.

On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth Austin Mitchell after finding probable cause existed to charge him with 5 counts of rape.

According to court documents, Mitchell engaged in “sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with another person who is less than 14 years of age.”

The alleged crimes happened between Sept. 1 and Dec. 3, online court records stated.

Mitchell was booked into the Izard County Detention Center on Dec. 10 to await his arraignment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
Marked Tree police are searching for a man suspected in a Monday morning bank robbery.
Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas COVID case count for 12/14/21 (Ark. Dept. of Health)
FULL BRIEFING 12/14: Gov. Hutchinson and state officials weekly media briefing for Arkansas
Arkansas COVID case count for 12/14/21 (Ark. Dept. of Health)
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Tuesday morning in Northeast Arkansas.
Minor quake reported in Northeast Arkansas