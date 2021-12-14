Energy Alert
Memphian Wendy Moten hopes to take the win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ finale

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We find out the results of the season 21 finale of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night.

We’ve been watching as Memphian Wendy Moten, who we hope is crowned winner, took the stage week after week.

Moten is competing against four others for the title.

On Monday night, she sang two songs -- her rendition of “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston and closing out night one of the final with “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

Before Tuesday night’s live show, Wendy had this message for her fellow Memphians.

”Memphis has been behind me my whole career even as a teenager. And um, they’ve always loved me, I’ve always loved them and no matter how my career goes up and down, they’ve always been there for me. So thank you. I love you. I need you tonight more than anything and let’s take this home but I love each and every one of them and thank you so much,” said Moten.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 7 to see who is crowned the winner of “The Voice.”

Go Wendy Go!

