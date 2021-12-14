Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mid-South doctors concerned about omicron variant during holidays

Mid-South doctors concerned about omicron variant during holidays
Mid-South doctors concerned about omicron variant during holidays(Source: WMC)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials are closely watching for signs the omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading in the Mid-South.

Over the weekend, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) confirmed two cases in Shelby County.

SCHD Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says omicron may already be spreading in Shelby County and elsewhere across the region. With the holiday season in full swing, doctors across the Mid-South are closely watching the Omicron variant.

Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease specialist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, says the variant could pose more significant challenges.

“Early data makes it appear it is more transmissible,” said Mazumder.

Tuesday, a new study released in South Africa, which is where the variant was first discovered, showed Omicron is not only more contagious but better at evading vaccines.

Two doses of Pfizer, for instance, provided just 33 percent protection against infection. However, two doses of Pfizer still provided 70 percent protection against hospitalizations, and so far, symptoms appear to be mild.

But Mazumder urges caution.

“Some of the early data regarding symptom severity appear to be encouraging, but with variants, there could be a lag between the onset of symptoms and infection,” said Mazumder.

Doctors fear a surge of infections and encourage Mid-Southerners to get vaccinated.

Tuesday marked one year since FedEx delivered the first vaccines.

But data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show only 50 percent of Tennesseans and Arkansans are fully vaccinated and just 48 percent of Mississippians.

CDC data also show only 27 percent of fully vaccinated adults have received a booster. Doctors say the booster will provide more protection, which is essential as people gather together.

“Make sure that your family members are all immunized, that if you do have a gathering, it is with individuals that are immunized, [and] you maintain adequate ventilation,” said Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero.

Doctors say if you have not been vaccinated, avoid large gatherings and parties.

They also encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19. They say there are plenty of tests available in the Mid-South.

Testing is free and is provided at a number of sites, including health clinics and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

To find a COVID-19 testing site in Shelby County, click here.

To find a testing site in another location, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Destinee Rogers directs players during a 2019...
A-State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down, Destinee Rogers named interim

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas COVID case count for 12/14/21 (Ark. Dept. of Health)
FULL BRIEFING 12/14: Gov. Hutchinson and state officials weekly media briefing for Arkansas
Arkansas COVID case count for 12/14/21 (Ark. Dept. of Health)
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
More districts modify COVID-19 rules after Schmitt letter