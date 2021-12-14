Mid-South doctors concerned about omicron variant during holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials are closely watching for signs the omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading in the Mid-South.

Over the weekend, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) confirmed two cases in Shelby County.

SCHD Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says omicron may already be spreading in Shelby County and elsewhere across the region. With the holiday season in full swing, doctors across the Mid-South are closely watching the Omicron variant.

Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease specialist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, says the variant could pose more significant challenges.

“Early data makes it appear it is more transmissible,” said Mazumder.

Tuesday, a new study released in South Africa, which is where the variant was first discovered, showed Omicron is not only more contagious but better at evading vaccines.

Two doses of Pfizer, for instance, provided just 33 percent protection against infection. However, two doses of Pfizer still provided 70 percent protection against hospitalizations, and so far, symptoms appear to be mild.

But Mazumder urges caution.

“Some of the early data regarding symptom severity appear to be encouraging, but with variants, there could be a lag between the onset of symptoms and infection,” said Mazumder.

Doctors fear a surge of infections and encourage Mid-Southerners to get vaccinated.

Tuesday marked one year since FedEx delivered the first vaccines.

But data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show only 50 percent of Tennesseans and Arkansans are fully vaccinated and just 48 percent of Mississippians.

CDC data also show only 27 percent of fully vaccinated adults have received a booster. Doctors say the booster will provide more protection, which is essential as people gather together.

“Make sure that your family members are all immunized, that if you do have a gathering, it is with individuals that are immunized, [and] you maintain adequate ventilation,” said Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero.

Doctors say if you have not been vaccinated, avoid large gatherings and parties.

They also encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19. They say there are plenty of tests available in the Mid-South.

Testing is free and is provided at a number of sites, including health clinics and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

To find a COVID-19 testing site in Shelby County, click here.

To find a testing site in another location, click here.

